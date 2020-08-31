LiTaO3 Crystal Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “LiTaO3 Crystal Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LiTaO3 Crystal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About LiTaO3 Crystal:

LiTaO3 Crystal is typical multifunction crystal material, with NLO and E-O properties similar to those of LiNbO3 but higher damage threshold (>500 MW/cm for ns pulsed), widely used in surface acoustic wave filters, interdigital transducers, optical modulators, electro-optical switches, pyroelectric IR detectors, etc.

Scope of this Report:

With the rapid development of communications, information industry development and industrialization of new optoelectronic materials it has excellent piezoelectric electromechanical coupling coefficient, low loss, high temperature stability, and good high-frequency performance, electro-optical and thermoelectric properties.

The worldwide market for LiTaO3 Crystal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 360 million USD in 2024, from 290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.