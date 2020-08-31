Luminaires Market Changing Strategies to provide Competitive edge

Latest Research Study on Luminaires Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Luminaires Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Luminaires.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Acuity Brands (United States)

Honeywell (United States)

Philips (Netherlands)

Cree (United States)Legrand (France)

OSRAM (Germany)

Zumtobel Group (Austria)

Panasonic (Japan)

Control4 Corporation (United States)

Siemens (Germany)

Toshiba (Japan)

General Electric (United States)

A luminaire, a complete lighting unit, comprised of a light source (lamp or lamps), and connect the lamps to the power supply. Its function is to direct light to appropriate locations, without causing glare or discomfort. In the current scenario, increasing government expenditure on public infrastructure and focusing on reducing the energy utilisation by substituting the traditional lighting systems with efficient and advance lighting control systems are the major driving factors in the growth of the very market worldwide.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Traditional, LED), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Technology Type (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology), Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Modernization and Development of Infrastructure to Transform Cities Into Smart Cities

Surging Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreased Demand for Intelligent Solutions for Street Lighting Systems

Growing Awareness About Energy Savings Among Consumers and Governments Globally

Increasing Penetration and Decreasing Cost of LEDs

Challenges that Market May Face:High Upfront Cost of LEDs

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Luminaires including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Luminaires market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Luminaires market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Luminaires market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors? Key Development Activities:

