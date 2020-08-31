Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027 Growing with Major Key Player

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market: Overview

The lung cancer diagnostics market expects to observe considerable growth during the forecast period of 2019-2028. The growth is largely dependent on the rising rate of tobacco consumption, especially smoking. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco consumption kills at least 6 million people every year.

Tobacco, being the major cause of lung cancer may lead the lung cancer diagnostics market toward growth. Other factors such as alcohol use, infection-carrying agents such as human papilloma virus (HPV), pollution, and occupational carcinogens also attribute to the increase in lung cancer patients.

This upcoming report on the lung cancer diagnostics market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on lung cancer diagnostics market. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the deep packet inspection market

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

The manufacturers in the lung cancer diagnostics market consistently focus on research and development activities. Being highly competitive, the lung cancer diagnostics market is characterized by frequent technological innovations to improve the cancer diagnosis speed.

Furthermore, to strengthen the footprint in the sector, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are a common norm in the lung cancer diagnostics market. Key players involved in the lung cancer diagnostics market are bioMerieux, QIAGEN N.V., Roche Diagnostics, and Illumina Inc.

Roche Diagnostics recently launched a non-small-cell lung carcinoma diagnostic kit to enhance the quality of lung cancer screening

Recently, new research was conducted on the development of an electric nose for lung cancer diagnosis. It identifies chemicals in a patient’s body through breath and predicts whether s/he will respond to immunotherapy or not

A new technology developed by scientists at MIT’s Koch Institute enables lung cancer detection through a urine test

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market: Key Trends

The COVID-19 outbreak has put many lives at risk. Over 20 million people are infected by the novel coronavirus. Early detection is key to avoid the spread of SARS-CoV-2. A recent article in Annals of Oncology recommended testing for patients having lung cancer, as they are more at risk of infected with COVID-19. Therefore, this factor will boost the growth of the lung cancer diagnostics market as more people will test for early detection.

In addition, lung cancer testing companies are also stepping in the COVID-19 testing process. For instance, Biodesix Inc. has begun COVID-19 screenings through the ‘Droplet Digital PCR’ test. Biodesix uses Droplet Digital for lung cancer detection. It is in the process of getting FDA approval. It has a capacity of 1000 tests per day.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

The lung cancer diagnostics market is spread through Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, and Europe. North America may prove to be a great growth multiplier for the lung cancer diagnostics market owing to a large number of smokers in the region. A rise in awareness programs and considerable government support may further boost the growth prospects of the lung cancer diagnostics market.

Other regions are also expected to show feasible growth in the forecast period, especially Asia Pacific and Africa.According to the WHO, nearly 80 percent of smokers in the world live in low- and middle-income countries. Asia Pacific and Africa consist mostly of low and middle-income countries. Hence, these regions have tremendous growth potential for the lung cancer diagnostics market.

