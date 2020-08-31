The global manhole covers market is fragmented due to the presence of large number of international, national, and regional players, observes Transparency Market Research. Competition among the leading players is expected to increase as they are engaged in strategic business development methods. They are also investing in mergers and acquisition, collaboration, partnership, and innovation to strengthen their position in the market in the coming years. According to the report, some of the key players operating in the global manhole covers market are Prime Composites Australia Ply Ltd., Fibrelite, Crescent Foundry, Polieco Group, Ducast Factory, Eagle Manufacturing Group, Terra Firma Industries, Saint-Gobain, Forecourt Solutions, and Hygrade Products Limited.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global manhole covers market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$4.8 bn by the end of 2026. In 2017, the market earned US$3.65 bn. if the global manhole covers market rises at 3.15% CAGR between 2018 and 2026, it might attain this revenue.

Depending on types of products, the composite covers segment is expected to lead the global manhole covers market in the forthcoming years. Owing to the fact that composite covers are lightweight and provide high strength to composite covers led demand in of this segment. In addition, zero scrap value of these covers reduces chances of theft of these covers as compared to metal covers that are often stolen. With respect to geography, Europe is likely to hold leading share in the market. However, developing regions in Asia Pacific are expected to give a tough competition in the growth of this market. Rising economic development that led in significant rise in developing various end-users has increased growth opportunity of Asia Pacific region.

