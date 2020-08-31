Market Research on Tire Cord Market 2015 and Analysis to 2025

Tire Cord Market: High Strength Backbone of Radial and Bias Tires for Aircraft and Automotive

Tire cord is a class of fabrics made from the yarn of high-quality fabric. It provides abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, and controlled deformations. Major types of tire cord include steel polyester, nylon, and rayon chords. Tire chords are manufactured through various manufacturing processes such as yarn twisting, dipping, and weaving. Tire cord provide impact resistance from extreme pressure, weight, and force during the on-road performance.

Tire cord plays a vital role in providing strong support to rubber tires. Tire cord provides support and helps keep tire in shape. It absorbs the overall weight of a vehicle and provides elongation performance and absorption. Tire cords are strong structural parts of a tire.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74838

Key Drivers of Tire Cord Market

Growth in the automotive industry is expected to boost the demand for tire and tire components such as cords during the forecast period. The automotive industry is highly dependent on tire and tire products for safe and secure traveling. This is anticipated to propel the demand for tire cords during the forecast period.

Tire cords help improve the performance of vehicles and fuel consumption due to the high amount of weight and pressure needed to be absorbed for a longer duration. Tire cord is an important component in vehicle performance, as it helps increase fuel efficiency. Rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles across the globe is estimated to boost the tire cords market across the globe.

Rise in trend of electric vehicles, luxury & premium cars, and self-driving cars in the automotive industry is projected to boost the tire cord market during the forecast period

Steel Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on material, the global tire cord market can be segmented into steel, nylon, rayon, polyester, aramid, and others. The steel segment is likely to account for major share of the tire cord market during the forecast period.

Steel cord is a prominent material in the automotive industry due to its high strength and excellent mechanical compatibility to absorb weight at extreme conditions. These key benefits are projected to boost the demand for tire cords during the forecast period.

Aerospace and automotive industries are key consumers of tire products. Tire cord helps in safe and secure landing of aircraft, as it absorbs high amount of weight and pressure at the same time. This is anticipated to drive the demand for high-quality tire cords in the near future.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Prominent Share of Global Tire Cord Market

In terms of region, the global tire cord market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of tire cords, followed by North America and Europe. Rise in demand for automotive vehicles in China, Japan, and South Korea is anticipated to augment the demand for tire cords during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for electric vehicles and SUVs in the automotive industry in developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Indonesia is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of tire and tire cords in the region

The market in North America and Europe is projected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future due to the presence of well-established automotive suppliers and manufacturers in these regions

Rise in import of tire cord in Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to its excellent weight and pressure absorbing advantages is likely to boost the tire cord market in these regions

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/base-oil-market-to-reach-valuation-of-usd-42-billion-by-2030-transparency-market-research-301080865.html

Key Players in Market

The global tire cord market is fragmented due to the presence of large numbers of manufacturers. Key players operating in the tire cord market include:

Toray Industries Inc.

Indorama Ventures Company Limited

Teijin Limited

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S.

Hyosung Corporation

SRF Limited

Global Tire Cord Market: Research Scope

Global Tire Cord Market, by Material

Steel Cord

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon

Aramid

Others (Polyethylene Naphthalate, etc.)

Global Tire Cord Market, by Tire Type

Radial Tire

Biased Tire

Global Tire Cord Market, by Application

Aerospace

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Tractors

Others (Three Wheelers, Mining Machinery, etc.)

Global Tire Cord Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Buy Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74838<ype=S

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?