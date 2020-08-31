Medical Device Security Market Analysis 2019-2027: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Worldwide Medical Device Security Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Medical Device Security Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Medical Device Security Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Medical Device Security Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Medical Device Security players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

There has been a rising trend in the adoption of connected medical devices. Connected medical devices, similar to other computer systems, can be at risk to security breaches. Any security breach to medical devices can possibly impact the safety and efficiency of the device and privacy of patient data. With the increasing use of connected medical devices across global healthcare organizations, medical device manufacturers and hospitals have become more attentive towards building safer network security.

The medical device security market is expected to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the factors such as increasing healthcare cyber-attacks and threats; growing adoption rate of connected medical devices by end users; use of mobile health applications/devices (home care); and rising government regulations towards safety of medical devices.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. GENERAL ELECTRIC

2. IBM

3. Battelle Memorial Institute

4. Microsoft

5. Cisco Systems

6. Coalfire

7. UL LLC

8. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

9. Extreme Networks

10. Broadcom

11. Koninklijke Philips N.V

The global medical device security market is segmented on the basis of component, type of security, device type and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of type of security, the global medical device security market is segmented into application security, endpoint security, network security, cloud security and other security. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into hospital medical devices, internally embedded medical devices and wearable and external medical devices. Based on end user, the market is segmented as healthcare providers, healthcare payers and medical device manufacturers.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Medical Device Security market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Medical Device Security market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Device Security market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Medical Device Security market?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Medical Device Security Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Medical Device Security Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Medical Device Security Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Medical Device Security Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

