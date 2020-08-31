Medical Specialty Bags Market Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

A new research study that has been presented by Transparency Market Research states that the global market for medical specialty bags is likely to observe a promising strong competition among the players over the next few years. The high development of the healthcare infrastructure and the rising efforts to enhance the patient experience are some of the main factors that are estimated to ensure the development of the overall market in the coming years. The key players in the market are expected to focus on innovations and advancements, which will ensure a high growth of the market in the coming years. In addition to this, the players are anticipated to target at emerging nations, which are likely to enhance the market growth in the near future. The key players operating in the medical specialty bags market across the globe are Macopharma Terumo Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Baxter International Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Smiths Medical, ConvaTec Inc., Medlone Industries Inc., and Nolato AB.

As per the market study by TMR, the global market for medical specialty bags is anticipated to reach a value of US$9,833.9 mn by 2025. The market is further estimated to register a healthy 5.0% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. In terms of regional segmentation, the medical specialty bags in North America is anticipated to account for a huge share of the market. This region is likely to register a promising growth rate in the coming years, owing to the presence of a well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The developing economies across Asia Pacific are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players, thus accelerating the growth in the coming years.

Increasing Cases of Chronic Disorders to Propel Medical Specialty Bags Market

The rising geriatric population and the growing demand for consumer-focused products and services are the key factors that are anticipated to boost the development of the overall market in the next few years. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the growing cases of post-surgery complications are estimated to accelerate the development of the medical specialty bags over the coming years. In addition to this, the development of new products and the rising research activities for the enhancements of the products are further anticipated to enhance the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the rising number of applications of specialty bags and the rising awareness among consumers related to the importance of safe healthcare environment and hygiene in order to reduce the chances of infections are further projected to ensure the growth of the overall market in the next few years. As per the study, several new players are anticipated to enter the market in the coming years, which will create substantial growth opportunities across the globe.

Lack of Consumers Awareness to Curtail Market Growth

The global market for medical specialty bags, on the other hand, is estimated to face a few challenges, which may inhibit the market growth. The easy availability of alternatives and the lack of consumer awareness in underdeveloped nations are expected to curb the development of the global medical specialty bags market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the private and public organizations, along with the key players in the market are making notable efforts to create an awareness among people, which is expected to work in a positive way for the growth of the market in the near future.

This information is based on the findings of a research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “Medical Specialty Bags Market (Product Type – Anesthesia Breathing Bags, Bile Collection Bags, Ostomy Bags, Resuscitation Bags, Blood Bags, CAPD Bags, Enema Bags, Enteral Feeding Bags, IV Bags, and Urinary Collection Bags) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

