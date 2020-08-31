Methanol Market Report by Technology, Industry Share and Size Expansion to 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Methanol Market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% and USD 40.48 billion by 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 28.50 billion.

Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Methanol Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass & Renewables), By Derivative (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, MTBE, DME, Gasoline Blending, Biodiesel, MTO/MTP, Solvent, and Others), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

Methanol Market Drivers and Restraint :

Heavy fuels, namely, diesel and gasoline are considered to be the major causes of environmental pollution. They often result in global warming and rapid changes in climate. Hence, the fuel industry is inclining towards methanol-infused fuels to lower the severe climatic conditions. Methyl alcohol is also used extensively as a transportation fuel owing to its possession of multiple properties. When mixed with gasoline, it reduces the toxic emissions.

List of Significant Manufacturers in Methanol Market are:

Methanex Corporation

HELM AG

Southern Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Zagros Petroleum

PETRONAS

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Other Players

Regional Analysis-

Rising Production of Green Fuels to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 17.94 billion in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to be the major contributor to the market growth backed by the persistent expansion of the construction and automotive industries. China is a significant consumer and manufacturer of methanol derivatives. North America, on the other hand, is set to exhibit high growth stoked by the rising fuel blending and the increasing production of green fuels in this region.

Some of the key industry developments in the Methanol Market Include:

April 2020: Celanese Corporation received an approval from the board of directors of the Fairway Methanol LLC for the second phase expansion of its methanol production capacity. It will be done at the company’s Clear Lake facility located in the U.S. This new expansion would surge the production capacity to 1.7 million metric tons per year.

