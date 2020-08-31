Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Glaukos Corporation, Ivantis, Allergan

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Research Report: Glaukos Corporation, Ivantis, Allergan, Ellex, Alcon, BVI, Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision, Microsurgical Technology, Iridex, New World Medical, Santen Pharmaceutical, Sight Scientific

Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Segmentation by Product: MIGS Stents

MIGS Shunts

Others



Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCS)

Others



The Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 MIGS Stents

1.4.3 MIGS Shunts

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

1.5.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCS)

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Glaukos Corporation

8.1.1 Glaukos Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Glaukos Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Glaukos Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Glaukos Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Glaukos Corporation Related Developments

8.2 Ivantis

8.2.1 Ivantis Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ivantis Overview

8.2.3 Ivantis Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ivantis Product Description

8.2.5 Ivantis Related Developments

8.3 Allergan

8.3.1 Allergan Corporation Information

8.3.2 Allergan Overview

8.3.3 Allergan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Allergan Product Description

8.3.5 Allergan Related Developments

8.4 Ellex

8.4.1 Ellex Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ellex Overview

8.4.3 Ellex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Ellex Product Description

8.4.5 Ellex Related Developments

8.5 Alcon

8.5.1 Alcon Corporation Information

8.5.2 Alcon Overview

8.5.3 Alcon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Alcon Product Description

8.5.5 Alcon Related Developments

8.6 BVI

8.6.1 BVI Corporation Information

8.6.2 BVI Overview

8.6.3 BVI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 BVI Product Description

8.6.5 BVI Related Developments

8.7 Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision

8.7.1 Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision Corporation Information

8.7.2 Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision Overview

8.7.3 Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision Product Description

8.7.5 Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision Related Developments

8.8 Microsurgical Technology

8.8.1 Microsurgical Technology Corporation Information

8.8.2 Microsurgical Technology Overview

8.8.3 Microsurgical Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Microsurgical Technology Product Description

8.8.5 Microsurgical Technology Related Developments

8.9 Iridex

8.9.1 Iridex Corporation Information

8.9.2 Iridex Overview

8.9.3 Iridex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Iridex Product Description

8.9.5 Iridex Related Developments

8.10 New World Medical

8.10.1 New World Medical Corporation Information

8.10.2 New World Medical Overview

8.10.3 New World Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 New World Medical Product Description

8.10.5 New World Medical Related Developments

8.11 Santen Pharmaceutical

8.11.1 Santen Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

8.11.2 Santen Pharmaceutical Overview

8.11.3 Santen Pharmaceutical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Santen Pharmaceutical Product Description

8.11.5 Santen Pharmaceutical Related Developments

8.12 Sight Scientific

8.12.1 Sight Scientific Corporation Information

8.12.2 Sight Scientific Overview

8.12.3 Sight Scientific Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Sight Scientific Product Description

8.12.5 Sight Scientific Related Developments

9 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Distributors

11.3 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”