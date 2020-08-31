Microscope Slide Scanner Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | Olympus, ZEISS, Motic

Latest Research Study on Microscope Slide Scanner Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Microscope Slide Scanner Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Microscope Slide Scanner.

ZEISS (Germany)

Pacific Image Electronics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

MBF Bioscience (United States)

Huron Digital Pathology (Canada)

Meyer Instruments, Inc. (United States)

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)

Motic (Canada)

Nikon Instruments Inc. (Japan)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Medimeas Instruments (India)

Microscope slide scanners are slide imaging systems that capture high-quality images of slide samples without the need for a standard laboratory microscope. They create highly precise images in short length of time. They are majorly used in laboratories, research institutes, among others.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (High Capacity, Low Capacity), Application (Pathology Research, Cancer Research, Neuroscience, ADME/Toxicology, Others), End Users (CRO’s, Hospitals, Academic Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Number of Inventions in the Field of Microscopy

Increasing Demand for Focus on Nanotechnology & Life Science Research

Rise in Public and Private Funding

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Microscope Slide Scanner including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Microscope Slide Scanner market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Microscope Slide Scanner market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Microscope Slide Scanner market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors? Key Development Activities:

On 29 Oct 2018, Huron Digital Pathology and MBF Bioscience have announced their partnership to offer customized models of Huronâ€™s TissueScope whole slide scanners integrated with MBFâ€™s Stereo Investigator, Whole Slide Edition, NeuroInfo, Biolucida, and BrainMaker software. The partnership gives researchers new tools to visualize and analyze tissue specimens throughout entire organs, large and small, at high-resolution.

