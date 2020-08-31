Middle East finished lubricants market competition information and tracking reports by 2026

Polaris Market Research published its latest findings in a new study on Middle East finished lubricants market size is projected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis on different factors such as industry growth potential, market drivers, restraints and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics which are expected to affect the market. The value-chain analysis in the report helps in understanding the overall market from both supply side and demand side.

The study includes major players in the Middle East finished lubricants market such as Shell Oman Marketing Company, Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co. S.A.O.C, TOTAL Lubricants, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Middle East & Africa FZE, Oman Oil Marketing Company (Omanoil), ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, and Castrol.

The study evaluates the overall Middle East finished lubricants market by the following segments:

Middle East Finished Lubricants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Metalworking fluids

Transformer Oils

Gear Oils

Hydraulic Oils

Engine Oils

Middle East Finished Lubricants Engine Oils Viscosity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

0W, 5W, 10W

15W, 20W, 25W

Middle East Finished Lubricants Base Oil Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4 & 5

Middle East Finished Lubricants Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Compressor

Transformers

Bearings

Natural Gas Engines

Hydraulics

Metal Working

Heat Transfer Equipment

Others

Middle East Finished Lubricants End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive

Oil Refining

Textile Manufacturing

Metalworking

Petrochemical

Industrial

Others

Middle East Finished Lubricants Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Morocco

Egypt

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Rest of Middle East

