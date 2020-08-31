Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2020: Global Size, Regional Overview, Companies, Drivers, Trends, Revenue, Forces Analysis, Challenges and 2026 Global Forecast

With increasing willingness to adopt sequencing technology, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is slated to experience a robust growth period. Fortune Business Insights shares key market information in its report, titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Technique (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), Others), By Application (Down Syndrome, Edwards Syndrome, Turner Syndrome, Patau Syndrome, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report also contains crucial market analysis and an in-depth assessment of the most influential factors that will shape the market in the forecast period.

some of the key players in the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market:

LifeLabs Genetics

Eurofins Biomnis

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medgenome Claria

Sequenom

Natera, Inc.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market-100998

Non-invasive prenatal testing refers to sequencing procedures that help in determining the possibility of a fetus getting born with congenital or genetic abnormalities. The procedure involves testing of small fragments of DNA that freely floating around in a pregnant woman’s blood. Analyzing the free-floating DNA fragments in the placenta provides vital information that can enable early detection of genetic disorders. It is most useful in detecting chromosomal disorders that may be caused due to the presence of an extra or absence of a chromosome.

Numerous Advantages of the Testing Procedure to Aid the Market

Non-invasive prenatal testing carries multiple advantages, which bodes well for the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Its greatest advantage is its non-invasive nature because the process only requires drawing blood from the pregnant woman. The fetus is left untouched and therefore, remains unharmed. As a result, such procedures are becoming popular and getting preferred over the traditional testing methods. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market stands to benefit as the new-age testing technology gets more widely adopted.

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to Accelerate Market Growth

According to the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study, supported by UK’s National Health Service, around 300,000 infants worldwide have died due to the improper and inaccurate detection of congenital disorders such as Down Syndrome, autism, Patau Syndrome, and Edwards Syndrome. The study also reveals that prenatal genetic analysis could be the key in deciphering the causes. This information will aid in augmenting the global non-invasive prenatal testing market as new generation sequencing technologies will also help doctors in designing more accurate line of treatment that can be initiated even before the baby is born.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market-100998

Improved Healthcare System to Boost the Market in Asia-Pacific; North America to be in a Leading Market Position

Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of genetic disorders, and growing preference for non-invasive tests will likely fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to dominate the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in the forecast period as result of growing incidence of genetic anomalies, strong healthcare infrastructure, and well-established insurance system.

Major Table of Content For Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics

Key Insights Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Biomaterials Market Worth USD 245.6 Billion at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing Number of Novel Product Launches to Skyrocket Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs