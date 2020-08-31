North America Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2027

The North America advanced medical stopcock market is expected to reach US$ 451.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 318.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of cosmetic surgeries across the region. However, due to the prominent use of the advanced medical stopcock market is likely to experience no restraining factors during the forecast period.

The North America Advanced Medical Stopcock Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to consumption of stopcock for the intravenous therapies across the country, widely used of stopcock for the different health conditions such as cancer and others, and favorable reimbursements policies. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Advanced Medical Stopcock Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA ADVANCED MEDICAL STOPCOCK – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Low-Pressure Stopcocks

Medium-Pressure Stopcocks

High-Pressure Stopcocks

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical

Nipro

Elcam Medical

Merit Medical Systems

Codan USA

Nordson Corporation

Cook

JCM MED

Utah Medical Products Inc.

