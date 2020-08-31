North America Restorative Dentistry Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2027

The North America restorative dentistry market is to reach US$ 9,270.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,479.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.
The growth of the restorative devices market is primarily attributed due to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising prevalence of tooth decay, and technological developments in restorative dentistry. However, high cost of restorative dentistry and dental implants are expected to hamper the growth of the market at certain extent.
The North America Restorative Dentistry Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Mexico is expected to be the fastest growing market for the restorative dentistry during the forecast owing to the factors such as rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising prevalence of tooth decay among the others.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Restorative Dentistry Market in the market.
NORTH AMERICA RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Restorative Materials
- Direct Restorative Material
- Amalgam
- Composites
- Glass Ionomers
- Other Direct Restorative Materials
- Indirect Restorative Materials
- Metal-Ceramic
- Ceramic
- Other Indirect Restorative Materials
- Biomaterials
- MTA
- Biodentine
- Etching and Bonding Agents/Adhesives
- Dental Impression Materials
- Direct Restorative Material
- Implants
- Prosthetics
- Restorative Equipment
- CAD/CAM Systems
- Handpieces
- Rotary Instruments
- Light Curing Equipment
- Casting Devices
- Mixing Devices
- Furnaces
- Articulating Equipment
By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Dental Laboratories
- Dental Schools and Research Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Danaher
- 3M
- Dentsply Sirona
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG
- Zimmer Biomet
- GC Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- VOCO GmbH
- Brasseler USA
- DiaDent Group
