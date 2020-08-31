North America Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Detailed Study Analysis With Forecast By 2027

North America Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Seaweed extracts biostimulant market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 383.17 million by 2027 from USD 160.28 million in 2019. Rising demand of organic food is expected to drive this market.

North America Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market By Species (Brown Algae, Red Algae, Green Algae), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crops), Application Method (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Form (Liquid, Dry), End Users (Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Seaweeds are the plants which have been grown in the sea. Seaweeds are also known as marine microalgae generally attached to hard substrata of coastal areas. These plants comprises of various marine algae such as kelps, dulses, rockweeds and sea lettuce. Seaweed extracts is an organic fertilizer containing vitamins, fatty acids, macro and micro nutrient.

North America Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Scope and Market Size

Seaweed extracts biostimulant market is segmented on the basis of species, crop type, application method, form, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on species, the market is segmented into brown algae, red algae and green algae. Brown algae segment is dominating the market as the abundant availability of brown algae in North America region, around five to seven type of brown algae species are found in the North America region.

Based on crop type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops. Fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market as increased adoption of healthy dietary lifestyle is the major factor that attributes to augment the demand of organic fruits and vegetables in North America region.

Based on application method, the market is segmented into foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment. Foliar treatment segment is dominating the market as the plants can easily absorb the nutrients and minerals when the seaweed extracts biostimulant is applied through foliar treatment.

The countries covered in North America seaweed extracts biostimulant market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. is dominating the market due to increasing agricultural activities in order to produce high productivity leads to the demand for biostimulant products in the region. Most of the biostimulant manufacturers prefer seaweed extracts based products as its demand is higher in agriculture sector because of its multiple benefits such as high plant growth rate and productivity.

The country section of seaweed extracts biostimulant market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data

The major players covered in the report are Algea, BioAtlantis, AGRIGES, West Coast Marine Bio-Processing, Corp., Biovert S.L., L.Gobbi Srl unipersonale, Ilex EnviroSciences Limited, VALAGRO S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Haifa Group, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Biostadt India Limited, Trade Corporation International, Agroenzymas, Micromix, UPL, OMEX, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation and others, among other domestic and global players. Seaweed extracts biostimulant market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

