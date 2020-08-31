Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Online Travel Agent market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Online Travel Agent market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Online Travel Agent market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

The global online travel agent market is expected to decline from $744.73 billion in 2019 to $595.78 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, restriction on cross-border travel and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $820.18 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 11.24%.

Top Leading Companies of Global Online Travel Agent Market are Booking.com, Expedia, Inc., Ctrip, TripAdvisor, Trivago, eDreams Odigeo, Despegar, MakeMyTrip, Lastminute, On the Beach. and others.

Market Overview:

The online travel agent market consists of sales of travel services through online channels. Online travel agents or agencies are those individuals or companies that have websites that allow consumers to book various travel related services via the internet. Travel agents are engaged in sales of travel services such as flights, buses, vacation packages, hotels, and rental cars via online networks.

Market Insights:

North America was the largest region in online travel agent market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

In June 2018, Cleartrip, an online travel company based in India announced the acquisition of the Flyin, an online travel company based in Saudi Arabia for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help both the companies to obtain large consumer-based and wider outreach along with expanding the presence across the Middle East and North Africa region. Both companies together are expected to contribute 60% of the market share in the future throughout the Middle East. Flyin.com provides internet-based travel services such as booking information, online ticket booking, hotel facilities, and various payment options.

Market Scope:

1) By Service Type: Vacation Packages; Transportation; Accommodation

2) By Platform: Mobile/Tablets Based; Desktop Based

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Online Travel Agent in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Online Travel Agent market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Online Travel Agent market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Online Travel Agent

