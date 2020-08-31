Organic Bread Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | La Brea Bakery, Rudi’s Organic Bakery, Rich Products

Organic bread is consumed grain product globally. The average loaf of organic bread contains 49% whole food ingredients. Moreover, the presence of preservative and additive ingredients is almost four times higher in conventional bread than in organic i.e. 27% to 7%. Many studies suggests that 63% of ingredients in organic bread are nutritionally advantageous when comparing to only 27-28% in conventional breads. Fewer irrigation practices and no synthetic fertilizers and pesticides are being used in crops’ growth. There is a higher amount of significant health-promoting nutrients, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants can be found in organic grains. Additionally, eating organic bread can also lower exposure to pesticides. Further, increasing demand for organic food among consumers and increasing disposable income is anticipated to augment the market growth of organic bread.

Global Organic Bread Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. Key manufacturers include La Brea Bakery (United States), Rudi's Organic Bakery (United States), Rich Products Corporation (United States), Cérélia (France), Manna Bread (United States), Silver Hills Bakery (Canada), Dave's Killer (United States), Alpine Valley Bakery (United States) and Franz Bakery (United States).

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Organic Bread Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers

Rising Prominence of in Store bakeries in Super Market

Growing Demand for Gluten Free and Organic Products

Increasing Demand for Organic Bread from Health Conscious Consumers

High demand for RTE foods

Market Trend

Rising Number of Consumers with Western Lifestyles and Diet

Rapid urbanization and Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers

Opportunities

Increasing Investment on Food Industry by the Manufacturers to Improve the Taste Preferences of Consumers

Restraints

Easily gets spoiled if not Consumed early as it does not Contain Preservatives

Challenges

Shorter Shelf Life and the Threat of Contamination is posing a Challenge for the Market

The Global Organic Bread Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fresh Bread, Frozen Bread), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

