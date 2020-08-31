The “Over the Counter Drugs Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Over the Counter Drugs industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Over the Counter Drugs market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Over the Counter Drugs market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Over the Counter Drugs market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Over the Counter Drugs market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Over the Counter Drugs market report provides an in-depth insight into Over the Counter Drugs industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, over the counter drugs are referred to as non-prescription drugs. These medicines can be bought by an individual without the doctor’s prescription and are safe for consumption without the doctor’s consent.

Key Market Trends:

Weight-loss and Dietary Products Segment Expected to Grow with a High CAGR

The weight-loss and dietary products segment is believed to show the highest CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the rising awareness of the general population about health and rise in the consumption of junk food, which is leading to the rise in lifestyle-related diseases. The VMS (vitamins, minerals, and supplements) segment is believed to have the largest market share.

VMS and weight loss OTC drugs contribute the most to the overall market. In fact, nearly 1/4th of the market belongs to this segment. The reason for this major share is the vast customer base for various products under this category. Unlike other conditions, which are intense in nature, the VMS and weight loss conditions are not very bothersome. OTC products for these conditions are more of precautious nature than that of treatment or cure. And this is why the number of customers is relatively high than the ones for other indications. Large customer pools give rise to high demand, which, in turn, results in high revenue generation. VMS products are very popular in developed countries because of the increasing unhealthy population

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for over the counter drugs and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the leading trend among pharmaceutical companies to switch from Rx to OTC drugs. Report of the National Institute of Health has stated that 93% of adults in the United States prefer to treat their minor ailments with OTC medicines before seeking professional care, and 85% of parents in the United States prefer to treat their children’s minor ailments with an OTC medicine before seeking professional care. This is resulting in the formation of the bigger market.

Reasons to Buy Over the Counter Drugs Market Report:

Analysis of Over the Counter Drugs market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Over the Counter Drugs industry

Over the Counter Drugs market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Over the Counter Drugs market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Over the Counter Drugs Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Over the Counter Drugs market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Over the Counter Drugs status worldwide?

What are the Over the Counter Drugs market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Over the Counter Drugs?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Over the Counter Drugs Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Product Innovation

4.2.2 High Penetration in Emerging Markets

4.2.3 Favorable Regulatory Framework

4.2.4 Inclination of Pharmaceutical Companies Toward OTC Drugs from RX Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Probability of Substance Abuse

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness in Rural Areas

4.4 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Cough, Cold, and Flu Products

5.1.2 Analgesics

5.1.3 Dermatology Products

5.1.4 Gastrointestinal Products

5.1.5 Vitamins, Mineral, and Supplements (VMS)

5.1.6 Weight-loss/Dietary Products

5.1.7 Ophthalmic Products

5.1.8 Sleeping Aids

5.1.9 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.2.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.2.3 Online Pharmacy

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.2 Novartis AG

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Sanofi

6.1.5 Pfizer

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.7 Perrigo Company PLC

6.1.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

6.1.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

