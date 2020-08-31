Pet Insurance Market – Worldwide Opportunities, Market Share, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2027

The global pet insurance market size is projected to reach USD 11.25 billionby 2026. The increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 6.05 billionin 2018. Driven by flexibility in product offerings, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Leading Players operating in the Pet Insurance Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Trupanion

Anicom Holdings

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

ASPCA

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC.

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

24PetWatch

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC.

Europe to Emerge Dominant; Influx of Start-ups to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing pet insurance market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe generated the highest market revenue in 2018. Europe is projected to dominate the market in the coming years driven by the increasing number of start-ups in several countries across this region. The increasing number of government initiatives to promote animal wellness and health, coupled with encouragement for pet adoption, will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, the market in North America will exhibit considerable CAGR. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.42 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations to Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It highlights a few of the leading market drivers and analyzes their impact on the market. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations have had a positive impact on market growth. In October 2019, Petplan, a leading pet insurance provider, announced that it has been acquired by WarnbugPincus. Warnbug is a leading private equity firm that mainly focuses on growth-oriented investing. With this acquisition, the company will look to outperform its counterparts and in doing so, establish a strong presence in the market. The report highlights a few of the other company mergers that have graced the market in recent years and gauges their impact on the market.

