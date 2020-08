Point of Care Testing Market 2021 : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2026

The global point of care testing market is projected to reach US$ 38 Billion by 2022 .

Point of care (POC) technologies are rapidly becoming part of the revolution of the healthcare landscape. With evolving high–tech innovations in healthcare, including smartphone apps, biosensors, lab–on–a chip, and wearable devices—all of which offer a closer connection to the patient. The dynamic of point of–care testing (POCT) is to bring testing closer to the patient and results conveniently and quickly to the provider to expedite diagnosis and subsequent treatment. POCT allows for faster clinical decisions in hospitals, physicians’ offices, ambulances, patient homes, and in the field.

Click Here to Download Sample Report > > https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077156

The global market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries, the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases such as cardiac diseases and diabetes, the rising usage of home–based POC devices, and technological advancements with regard to development of advanced, faster, and easy to–use devices are stimulating the demand for POCT

This report titled “Point of Care Testing – Global Analysis & Market Forecasts” provides a comprehensive analysis of the emerging point of care tests market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the point of care testing market. The report brings together major merger & acquisition, distribution agreement, licensing deals and collaboration deals information in point of care testing market. The report also entails major drivers and challenges of point of care testing market.

The following 13 segments of the point of care testing market are detailed with market size and six year forecast.

• Blood Glucose Testing

• Cardiac Markers Testing

• Lipid Panel/Cholesterol Testing

• Blood Coagulation Testing

• Infectious Disease Testing

• Urinalysis Testing

• Drug of Abuse Testing

• Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

• Cancer Markers Testing

• Critical Care Testing

• HbA1C Testing

• Clinical Chemistry Testing

• Bilirubin Testing

This report also gives access to significant data such as:

• Market Growth Drivers in the Point of Care Testing Market

• Challenges in the Point of Care Testing Market

• Current Market Trends

• Market Forecasting for the Coming Years

• Merger & Acquisitions between major companies

• Distribution Agreement

• Licensing Deals

• Collaboration Deals

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Global – Point of Care Testing Market & Forecast (2010 – 2022)

3. Global – Point of Care Testing Market Share & Forecast (2010 – 2022)

4. Point of Care Testing Market – Testing Segment Analysis

4.1 Blood Glucose Testing Market & Forecast

4.2 Blood Coagulation Testing Market & Forecast

4.3 Infectious Disease Testing Market & Forecast

4.4 Clinical Chemistry Testing Market & Forecast

4.5 Cardiac Markers Testing Market & Forecast

4.6 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Market & Forecast

4.7 Urinalysis Testing Market & Forecast

4.8 Cancer Markers Testing Market & Forecast

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products' demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Our other Reports :

