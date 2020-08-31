Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global “Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Portable Oxygen Concentrators in these regions. This report also studies the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Portable Oxygen Concentrators:

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device which is designed to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. Portable oxygen concentrators are small, lightweight and more convenient for the patients.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device which is designed to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. Portable oxygen concentrators are small, lightweight and more convenient for the patients.

In fact, oxygen concentrators are rather simple devices. They operate on the principle of 'rapid pressure swing adsorption' of atmospheric nitrogen onto specific minerals and then venting the nitrogen. The filtered gas mixture is mainly oxygen and little other gasses like argon and CO2. Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Manufactures:

Inogen

Invacare

Philips Respironics

Chart (Airsep)

Inova Labs

Teijin

GCE Group

Drive Medical

Precision Medical

AVIC Jianghang

Foshan Kaiya

Beijing North Star Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Types:

Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator

Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator

Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator

Chemical Oxygen Concentrator

Other Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Applications:

Traveling

Household

Other

The global average price of Portable Oxygen Concentrator is in the decreasing trend, from 1958 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1834 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43.25% in 2017. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.67%.

Market competition is not intense. Inogen, Invacare, Philips Respironics, Chart (Airsep), Inova Labs, Teijin, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Portable Oxygen Concentrators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million USD in 2024, from 590 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.