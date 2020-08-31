Posture Corrector Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Posture Correctors: Introduction

Posture corrector, also known as back brace, posture aid, or posture supporter, is a device designed to limit the movement of the spine in case of fracture or during preventive measures against some progressive conditions.

In other words, posture correctors are a kind of garment designed to support the neck, back, shoulders etc.

A wide variety of posture correctors are flooding the market. They are available in a variety of sizes and designs to fit as per gender, age, height, and weight as well as lifestyle. Most of the posture correctors are made from lightweight and breathable material and does not irritate the skin.

Key Drivers of the Global Posture Corrector Market

Increasing trend of perfecting the posture naturally is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the posture corrector market. Increasing millennial population and concerns about their children’s health has resulted in the growth of the posture corrector market. Additionally, rising back pain concerns is one of the major reasons for the growth of posture correctors. Increasing aging population is another key factor driving the growth of the posture corrector market.

Low awareness about the usage of posture correctors to hamper the growth of the market

Posture correctors are often perceived to be a medical aid rather than an application for day to day use. The correctors are often utilized for medical reasons, especially by patients suffering from back, neck, and shoulder pain. Posture correctors are never a permanent solution and should not be used for a long period of time without medical advice at it tends to weaken the muscles, causing atrophy. All these factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the posture corrector market.

Request A Sample Copy Of The Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74586

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits to offer attractive opportunities for the growth of the posture corrector market

Awareness about posture correctors is relatively low in many North American and European countries. Acceptance of posture correctors in these regions is low compared to East Asian countries such as China and Japan where the acceptance rate of posture correctors is very high. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of posture correctors in many developing and emerging countries is one of the key opportunities for the growth of the market.

Growth Avenues for the Global Posture Corrector Market in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global posture corrector market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America and Europe have been slow in latching on to the trend of using posture correctors. This is specifically due to lack of awareness and health concerns associated with back issues.

Asia Pacific on the other hand is one of the strongest contenders for the growth of posture correctors. China and Japan have major share of the market for posture correctors as consumers in these countries are more focused on health and fitness compared to other countries in the region.

Other regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa have strong potential for growth in the posture corrector market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global posture corrector market is highly fragmented with presence of many key global players along with many regional posture corrector manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global posture correctors market includes:

Babaka

BackJoy

BodyRite

eDila

Hexaforms

I&YBUY

MARAKYM

Swedish Posture

UPRIGHT

ViboCare

Global Posture Corrector Market: Research Scope

Global Posture Corrector Market, by Product Type

Sitting Support Devices

Posture Braces

Kinesiology Tape

Posture Corrector Clothing

Others (Electronic Posture Reminder & Magnetic Back Brace etc.)

Global Posture Corrector Market, by End-user

Men

Women

Kids

Global Posture Corrector Market, by Price Level

Less than US$ 20

Between US$ 20 – US$ 50

Above US$ 50

Global Posture Corrector Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Sites E-commerce Sites

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



Global Posture Corrector Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74586

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increase-in-aging-vehicles-on-the-road-to-propel-growth-in-roadside-assistance-market-from-2019-to-2027-transparency-market-research-301078527.html

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?