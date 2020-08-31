Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Premium Motorcycle Helmets

Global “Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Premium Motorcycle Helmets in these regions. This report also studies the global Premium Motorcycle Helmets market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Premium Motorcycle Helmets:

  • Premium Motorcycle helmets are those, which are fashionable and offer improved safety. The target market for premium helmets constitutes people who have relatively high disposable income and ride motorcycles for recreational or leisure activities. As such, the developed markets, Europe, North America, and Japan are the major markets for premium helmets worldwide.

    Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Manufactures:

  • Bell
  • Schuberth
  • Nolan
  • OGK Kabuto
  • Shoei
  • Suomy
  • HJC
  • AGV
  • Arai
  • Shark
  • Airoh
  • LAZER

    Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Types:

  • Full Face Helmet
  • Open Face Helmet

    Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Applications:

  • Motorcycle
  • Scooter
  • Step-Through
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of premium motorcycle helmets is in the decreasing trend, from 417 USD/Unit in 2012 to 386 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of premium motorcycle helmets according to styles includes full face helmet and open face helmet. The proportion of Full Face Helmet in 2016 is about 83%.
  • The worldwide market for Premium Motorcycle Helmets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million USD in 2024, from 880 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Premium Motorcycle Helmets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

