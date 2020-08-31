PRODUCT LIFE CYCLE MANAGEMENT IN MANUFACTURING MARKET 2027 MASSIVE GROWTH WITH TOP COMPETITORS – ACCENTURE PLC, ARENA SOLUTIONS, AUTODESK, DASSAULT SYSTEMES, INFOR

The product life cycle management in manufacturing industries is gaining traction on account of rising digitalization trend. PLM enables company to efficiently manage information throughout the product life from ideation to disposal. Emergence of industrial revolution 4.0 and rapid adoption of internet of things (IoT) in the manufacturing industry showcases positive outlook for the market in the forecast period.

The product life cycle management in manufacturing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption of IoT and advent of industrial revolution, industry 4.0. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud based services is further likely to fuel the market growth. However, low acceptance by small and medium enterprises may hinder the growth of the product life cycle management in manufacturing market during the forecast period. On the other hand, newer solutions are likely to open significant opportunities for the market player over the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global product life cycle management in manufacturing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The product life cycle management in manufacturing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting product life cycle management in manufacturing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

