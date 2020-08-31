Protective Clothing Market Size, Growth, Industry Share, Global Demand and Forecast to 2026

The global protective clothing market size is anticipated to be driven by the rising government norms worldwide to maintain workplace safety, especially in the manufacturing, food processing, construction, healthcare, and chemical industries. Also, the increasing cases of accidental injuries and mortalities would affect the market positively. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information is a recent study, titled, “Protective Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Disposable and Durable), By Application (Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garment {Radiation Protection, Particulate Matter, and Others}, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protective Clothing, and Others), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Firefighters, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further states that the protective clothing market size was USD 12.48 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 34.31 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints:

The Effects of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market

In the healthcare environment, there is a rising demand for protective clothing to prevent contamination from various sources.

Healthcare workers are persistently working to control the rate of infection by correctly disposing and laundering the clothing.

The demand for surgical gowns, coveralls, and isolation gowns has upsurged rapidly from the healthcare sector to prevent the transmission of microorganisms through blood or bodily fluids in themselves, as well as the patients.

The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, OSHA, and World Health Organization (WHO) implemented new set of rules to be followed by the workers of primary health care centers, quarantine centres, laboratories, point of entries (POEs), and hospitals.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Dominate Fueled by Strict Laws by OSHA Regarding Workers’ Safety

The market is regionally categorized into the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Out of these, North America procured USD 4,677.9 million revenue in 2019. It is set to dominate throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising number of stringent norms put forward by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure workers’ safety. The organization has formed certain safety standards associated with industrial disasters, such as manufacturing machinery failures, fires, and others. Asia Pacific would grow rapidly backed by the rising rates of occupational accidents in the developing countries, such as South Korea, India, and China.Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the organizations present in the global market. They are as follows:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Lakeland Inc. (U.S.)

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.)

PBI Performance Products, Inc. (U.S.)

TenCate Protective Fabrics (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Ansell Microgard Ltd. (U.K.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Bennett Safetywear Ltd. (U.K.)

TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan)

Udyogi (India)

Sanctum Work Wear Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Derekduck Industries Corp. (Taiwan)

Protective Industrial Products (PIP) (U.S.)

Other prominent companies

Below are two of the latest industry developments:

March 2020: Lakeland Industries, Inc. augmented its previously planned expansion of the manufacturing capacity by 30%. Since the past couple of years, it has invested around USD 6 million to widen its manufacturing footprint into India and Vietnam, increase margins, improve efficiencies, as well as add and update IT systems. The company decided to upsurge production because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

February 2019: Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (PIP) successfully acquired West Chester Protective Gear. This new deal would solidify PIP’s position in the global market in North America. It would be able to deliver the retailers and distributors in the safety industry with a broad product portfolio that includes more flexible solutions.

