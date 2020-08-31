Bulletin Line

PV (Photovoltaics) Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

PV (Photovoltaics)

Global “PV (Photovoltaics) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of PV (Photovoltaics) in these regions. This report also studies the global PV (Photovoltaics) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About PV (Photovoltaics):

  • Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.
  • In this report, the statistical product is considered from the solar module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume.

    PV (Photovoltaics) Market Manufactures:

  • Jinko Solar
  • Trina Solar
  • Canadian Solar
  • Hanwha
  • JA Solar
  • First Solar
  • ReneSola
  • Yingli
  • SunPower
  • Eging PV
  • Chint Group
  • Shunfeng
  • Risen
  • Solarworld
  • REC Group
  • CSUN
  • Hareonsolar
  • Kyocera Solar
  • Solar Frontier
  • HT-SAAE
  • SoloPower
  • NSP
  • Hanergy

    PV (Photovoltaics) Market Types:

  • Single Crystal Silicon
  • Polycrystalline Silicon
  • Other

    PV (Photovoltaics) Market Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Ground Station

    Scope of this Report:

  • Solar PV Industry achieved rapid development these years; Global capacity and production have a great development. In 2016, Global Market Size of Solar PV is nearly 38594.78 M USD; the actual sale is about 70546 MW.
  • China is the largest Solar PV region of Solar PV, with a sales market share nearly 31.94% in 2016. Asia pacific owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.
  • The cost of PV has dropped dramatically as the industry has scaled up manufacturing and incrementally improved the technology with new materials. Installation costs have come down too with more experienced and trained installers. However, the U.S. still remains behind other nations that have stronger national policies to shift energy use from fossil fuels to solar. Globally, the U.S. is the fourth largest market for PV installations behind world leaders Germany, Japan and Spain.
  • Most modern solar cells are made from either crystalline silicon or thin-film semiconductor material. Silicon cells are more efficient at converting sunlight to electricity, but generally have higher manufacturing costs. Thin-film materials typically have lower efficiencies, but can be simpler and less costly to manufacture. A specialized category of solar cells – called multi-junction or tandem cells – are used in applications requiring very low weight and very high efficiencies, such as satellites and military applications. All types of PV systems are widely used today in a variety of applications.
  • Although there are many pessimistic factors, but the Solar PV industry is a clear development trend from 2016, the installation of Solar PV was about 70.55 GW, a huge increase compared to 2015. And in 2017, it is expected that the installation will have a great increase. Undoubtedly, the total capacity and production of Solar PV will be expanding in the following years.The worldwide market for PV (Photovoltaics) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.2% over the next five years, will reach 85200 million USD in 2024, from 42700 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PV (Photovoltaics) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe PV (Photovoltaics) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PV (Photovoltaics), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PV (Photovoltaics) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the PV (Photovoltaics) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the PV (Photovoltaics) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, PV (Photovoltaics) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PV (Photovoltaics) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

