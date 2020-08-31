Recent Advancement & Scope in Speech Recognition Market 2020 Global Segments, Size, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2026

The global speech recognition market was valued at $6.39billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2026.Speech recognition technologyenables system to identify the sound of spoken words and convert them into machine readable form. Itis majorly used in various devices such as smartphones, cars, and computers. This technology uses linguistic units for speech and audio signals, which are measured by word error rate (WER) and help to identify the inaccuracies occurred while processing.

Key Players:

Google Inc.

Naunce Communication

IBM

Baidu

Amazon

Microsoft

Raytheon BBN Technologies

Sensory

Iflytek

Speak2web.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Speech Recognition Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Speech Recognition Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Speech Recognition Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Speech Recognition Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Speech Recognition Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Speech Recognition Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

