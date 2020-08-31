Remote Proctoring Solutions Market 2020 Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Remote Proctoring Solutions industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Remote Proctoring Solutions and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Remote Proctoring Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Remote Proctoring Solutions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Remote Proctoring Solutions budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Remote Proctoring Solutions sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Examity

Inspera

ExamSoft

PSI Services

ProctorTrack (Verificient)

ProctorU

Prometric

Mercer-Mettl

Comprobo

Kryterion

ProctorExam

SMOWL

Respondus

Questionmark

Pearson Vue

Proctorio

Smarter Services

TestReach

ProctorFree

Honorlock

Televic Education

Chinamobo Inc

Examstar

RK Infotech

Market Segment by Type, covers

Advanced Automated Proctoring

Recorded Proctoring

Live Online Proctoring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Education

Corporate

Certification Organizations

Government

