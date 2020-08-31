Riflescopes & Red Dot Sight Market 2020 Analysis and Forecasts by 2026

The global Riflescopes & Red Dot Sight Market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Riflescopes & Red Dot Sight Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Magnification ( 1-8x, 8-15x, >15x); By Sight Type (Telescopic, Reflex); By Red Dot Sight Type (Full size, Microdots, Mini Reflex); By Technology (Electro-Optic/IR, Thermal Imaging, Laser); By Application (Hunting, Armed Forces, Shooting Sports); By Range (Short, Medium, Long), By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The Riflescopes Market is projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Development of novel products, growing focus of governments across the globes on armed forces modernization, widening scale of anti-terrorist activities and broad product portfolio offered by companies are some of the factors benefitting the market growth.