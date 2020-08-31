Rodenticides Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Regional Forecast to 2027

The global rodenticides market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anticoagulant and Non-anticoagulant), Form (Pellets, Powders, Sprays, and Others), Application (Agricultural Fields, Warehouse, Pest Control Companies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other rodenticides market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the report:

BASF SE – Germany

Bayer AG – Germany

Bell Laboratories Inc. – United States

Neogen Chemicals – United States

Rentokil Initial Plc – United Kingdom

PelGar International – United Kingdom

Liphatech, Inc. – United States

Impex Europa – Spain

EcoClear Products Inc. – United States

Syngenta AG – Switzerland

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Usage of Integrated Pest Management to Bolster Growth

Rats and mice have been damaging the health and fitness of the masses since time immemorial. They can cause 60 different types of diseases, such as Hantavirus, typhus, and plague. At the same time, they can cause economic loss. One of the most effective methods to deal with such commensal rodents is the adoption of integrated pest management (IPM). It is a broad-based approach that highlights the economic management of rodents. However, the launch of new rodenticides must follow some of the rigorous and stringent regulatory requirements as provided by the governments or other regulatory bodies. It may hamper the rodenticides market growth during the forthcoming period.

Regional Analysis for Rodenticides Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Rodenticides Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Rodenticides Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Rodenticides Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

