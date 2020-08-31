Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems:

The S-AIS is a very high-frequency automatic vessel tracking system that provides location information to ships and shore stations through electronic exchange of data regarding position, identification, course, and speed. AIS enables two-way communication between coastal authorities and several vessels using satellite communication technology.

ExactEarth

Iridium Communications

Orbcomm

Saab AB

Thales

New JRC

Furuno Electric

Garmin International

Raytheon

L-3 Communications

Kongsberg

Raymarine

Maritec Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Types:

Class A Transponder

Class B Transponder Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Applications:

Defense

Intelligence and Security

Search and Rescue

Other

This report focuses on the Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Class A transponder segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. Much of this segmentâ€™s growth is primarily due to the ability of these transponders to transmit information more frequently and detect vessels even in dense areas. Several commercial vessels carrying expensive commodities are installing Class A transponders to achieve high traceability and better monitoring and controlling features. The increase in the number of larger vessels in maritime traffic and decrease in the price of transponders will augment the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

During 2017, the Americas dominated the market, where North America accounted for almost 37% of the overall regional revenue. The primary reason for this regionâ€™s growth is due to the increasing development of AIS solutions for the US national defense. The AIS applications help in storm and hurricane disaster management and in volcano monitoring, which is highly critical in this region. The implementation of big data analytics services will boost the market for AIS in the region over the next four years.