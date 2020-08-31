Smart Airport Market global industry analysis, share, statistics, trends, opportunities and forecasts by 2026

Polaris Market Research published its latest findings in a new study smart airport market is estimated to reach USD 31.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis on different factors such as industry growth potential, market drivers, restraints and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics which are expected to affect the market. The value-chain analysis in the report helps in understanding the overall market from both supply side and demand side.

The study includes major players in the Smart airport market such as Siemens AG, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Thales Group, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, T Systems International GmbH, Amadeus IT Group SA, Honeywell International Inc., and Indra Siestma S.A.

The study evaluates the overall Smart airport market by the following segments:

Smart Airport component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Hardware

Software

Services

Smart Airport infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Communication Systems

Air/Ground Traffic Control

Security Systems

Passenger

Cargo & Baggage Ground Handling Control

Endpoint Devices

Others

Smart Airport solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Terminal Side

Air Side

Landside

Smart Airport Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Aeronautical Operations

Non-Aeronautical Operations

Smart Airport Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Belgium Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Korea Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa

Rest of MEA

