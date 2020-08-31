A smart meter is an electronic device that records energy consumption in intervals and communicates it on a frequent basis for monitoring and billing. This device consists of hardware and software components. Hardware components of a smart meter include handheld devices, meter, hubs, storage devices, transceivers, powerline communication (PLC) modems, LCD display, and others, while software consists of smart meter includes meter data management system, meter data analytics software, network management software, and others. Smart meters also require frequent maintenance, upgradation, and other services in its lifespan.

Growth in demand for smart meters across the world to efficiently use energy sources and monitor energy consumptions drives the market growth. Further, supportive rules and regulations, as well as initiatives undertaken by the governing bodies of the nations, boosts the demand for smart meter data management products worldwide.

Some of the key players of Smart Meter Data Management Market:

Oracle Corporation, Arad Group, Trilliant Holdings, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Siemens AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Enoro, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., and Landis+Gyr.

However, the high cost of these meters and management of high volumes of data can be concerning factors that impact the market development. Nevertheless, increasing volume of meter data and high demand for predictive analysis are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the smart meter data management market.

The global smart meter data management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further segmented into meter data management system (MDMS), meter data analytics (MDA), and software communication. Services are further studied across consulting, project management, implementation and integration, and other support services. The MDMS market is further segmented into electric, gas, and water segments based on their application.

Based on deployment type, the smart meter data management market is divided into cloud based and on-premise. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Meter Data Management Market Size

2.2 Smart Meter Data Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Meter Data Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Meter Data Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Meter Data Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Meter Data Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Meter Data Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Meter Data Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Meter Data Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Meter Data Management Breakdown Data by End User

