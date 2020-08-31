Smoke Detector Market: 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026 – Hochiki , Honeywell

Smoke Detector Market is accounted for $1.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Growing industrial infrastructural savings, rising government policy, and quick industrializations are the key factors driving the market. However, difficulties related with the installation are the factors restraining the market growth.

Smoke Detector is a sensing device used for combating flames by signaling out indication of smoke incidences. These detectors use a visual sensor that signals the fire alarm board during fire alarm sounds. They are installed in housing & industrial sectors and transmit a signal to the fire alarm manage board. While household smoke detectors transmit out visual alarms.

Major Key Players of the Smoke Detector Market are:

Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls Inc, NEC Corporation, Nest Labs, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Tyco, and United Technologies Corporation (UTC).

By End User, The commercial sector is expected to have a considerable demand during the forecast period as smoke detectors installed in industrial space are regulated by EN54, UL268, and others. The increase in the number of government mandate policies in developed economies to install smoke alarms at homes and rapid development in the residential construction across the world is attributing to the high growth of smoke alarms market for the residential sector. By Geography, Asia Pacific region is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. The incorporation of the digital technology with the existing label printing technique is bound to fetch a massive change to all the small scale as well as large scale sector across the asia pacific region.

Power Sources Covered in this Smoke Detector Market are:

– Hardwired Without Battery Backup

– Harwired With Battery Backup

Services Covered in this Smoke Detector Market are:

– Engineering Services

– Installation & Design Services

– Maintenance Services

– Managed Services

– Other Services

Products Covered in this Smoke Detector Market are:

– Ionization Smoke Detector

– Photoelectric Smoke Detector

– Other Products

End Users Covered in this Smoke Detector Market are:

– Manufacturing

– Oil & Gas and Mining

-Residential

– Telecommunication

– Transportation & Logistics

– Commercial

– Other End Users

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smoke Detector consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smoke Detector market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smoke Detector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smoke Detector with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smoke Detector Market Size

2.2 Smoke Detector Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smoke Detector Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smoke Detector Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smoke Detector Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smoke Detector Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smoke Detector Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smoke Detector Revenue by Product

4.3 Smoke Detector Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smoke Detector Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Smoke Detector industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

