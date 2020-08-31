Sprinkler Irrigation Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Regional Forecast to 2027

The global sprinkler irrigation market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Sprinkler Irrigation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Center Pivot, Lateral Move, Solid Sets, and Others), Mobility (Stationary and Towable), Application (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Landscape & Turf, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other sprinkler irrigation market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Sprinkler Irrigation Market Manufacturers include:

Netafim Limited

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Hunter Industries

Valmont Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Reinke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Other Players

Increasing Need to Feed Population Despite Covid19 Outbreak will Propelling Growth

The agricultural industry is negatively impacted by the current pandemic of COVID19 that has propelled all businesses to come at a halt. Crop cultivation and irrigation have however managed to survive in developing nations such as Pakistan, India, South Africa, China, and others. The price of sprinkler systems in the nations mentioned above has witnessed extensive rise due to its low labor association and increasing need for crop irrigation to feed the population even during the coronavirus attack and worldwide declaration of lockdown. However, in the developed nations of Europe and North America, the market is stable owing to the availability of automated sprinkler systems.

Regional Analysis for Sprinkler Irrigation Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Sprinkler Irrigation Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Sprinkler Irrigation Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

