Steel Powder Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Steel Powder

This report focuses on “Steel Powder Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Steel Powder:

  • Steel Powders include stainless steel powder, alloy steel powder, and general steel powder. Steel Powders are widely used in machinery, aerospace, chemical industry, powder metallurgy, magnetic materials, and others.

    Steel Powder Market Manufactures:

  • HÃ¶ganÃ¤s
  • GKN (Hoeganaes)
  • Rio Tinto
  • JFE Steel Corporation
  • KOBELCO
  • Metal Powder Products
  • Sandvik
  • Pellets
  • Daido Steel
  • AMETEK
  • Carpenter Technology
  • Pometon Powder
  • NANOSTEEL
  • Laiwu Iron&Steel Group
  • Jiande Yitong
  • Wuhan Iron&Steel Group
  • Ma Steel
  • Haining Feida
  • CNPC Powder Material

    Steel Powder Market Types:

  • Atomization
  • Reduction
  • Others

    Steel Powder Market Applications:

  • Automobile
  • Machinery
  • Aerospace
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Steel powder has two major types, such as atomized powder and reduced powder. Due to the good coactivity, high purity and high compressibility of atomized powder, it will have a huge market potential. Steel powder is widely used in automobile, machinery, chemical industry, magnetic materials and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for steel powder will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of steel powder is expected to continue during the remaining years of the next five years. Iron powder industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The major raw material for steel powder is steel ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. The production is mainly concentrated in China and Australia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of steel powder industry.
  • The worldwide market for Steel Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 5120 million USD in 2024, from 4170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Steel Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Steel Powder Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Steel Powder market?
    • How will the global Steel Powder market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Steel Powder market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Steel Powder market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Steel Powder market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Steel Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Steel Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Steel Powder in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Steel Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Steel Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Steel Powder Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Steel Powder Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Steel Powder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Steel Powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Steel Powder Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Steel Powder Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Steel Powder Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Steel Powder Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Steel Powder Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

