Steel Powder Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Steel Powder Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Steel Powders include stainless steel powder, alloy steel powder, and general steel powder. Steel Powders are widely used in machinery, aerospace, chemical industry, powder metallurgy, magnetic materials, and others.

HÃ¶ganÃ¤s

GKN (Hoeganaes)

Rio Tinto

JFE Steel Corporation

KOBELCO

Metal Powder Products

Sandvik

Pellets

Daido Steel

AMETEK

Carpenter Technology

Pometon Powder

NANOSTEEL

Laiwu Iron&Steel Group

Jiande Yitong

Wuhan Iron&Steel Group

Ma Steel

Haining Feida

Atomization

Reduction

Automobile

Machinery

Aerospace

Chemical Industry

Steel powder has two major types, such as atomized powder and reduced powder. Due to the good coactivity, high purity and high compressibility of atomized powder, it will have a huge market potential. Steel powder is widely used in automobile, machinery, chemical industry, magnetic materials and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for steel powder will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of steel powder is expected to continue during the remaining years of the next five years. Iron powder industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The major raw material for steel powder is steel ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. The production is mainly concentrated in China and Australia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of steel powder industry.

The worldwide market for Steel Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 5120 million USD in 2024, from 4170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.