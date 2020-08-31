Tapioca Market Detailed Study Analysis With Forecast By 2027

Global tapioca market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tapioca market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Tapioca Market By Types (Fresh, Dried), Uses (Thickening Agent, Stabilizer Agent, Bodying Agent, Binding Agent), Applications (Food, Beverage, Textile Industry, Glue Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Mining Industry, Constructions Industry, Others), Product (Tapioca Animal Feed, Tapioca Flour, Tapioca Chips, Pellets, Pearls), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Tapioca Market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of tapioca.

Tapioca is prepared from the cassava and is usually used to thicken the liquid food like pudding. They are widely used in food, textile industry, glue, cosmetics etc. due to their stabilizing and thickening features. They are rich in iron, calcium, manganese and folate due to which it is very suitable for the pregnant ladies.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of tapioca is driving the market

Increasing demand of tapioca in textile, glue, pharmaceutical, cosmetic etc. industries is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Presence of cyanide in tapioca due to improper processing method cause chronic toxic effect which is restraining the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the tapioca market are Ciranda, Hunan ER-KANG, AUTHENTICOOK, American Key Food Products, Cargill, Incorporated, SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd, Ingredion Incorporated, T.C.S.Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd, EIAMHENG TAPIOCA STARCH INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Psaltry International Limited, Dadtco Philafrica B.V., Your Business LLC., Tapioca Vietnam, Lentus Foods & Agro Ltd, kengSeng Group Of Company., Grain Processing Corporation.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

