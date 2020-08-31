Technical Textiles Market Global Updates, Size, Share Estimation to 2026

The global Technical Textiles Market size is projected to reach USD 195.36 Billion by 2026 attributed to the increasing number of applications including construction and civil engineering, household furnishings, and others. Technical textiles are materials that focus more on performance rather than appearance and are currently in demand from multiple industries. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Technical Textiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Agrotech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Geotech, Hometech, Indutech, Medtech, Mobiltech, Packtech, Protech, Sporttech and Oekotech), By Fiber Type (Natural Fiber and Synthetic Fiber), By Product Form (Fabric, Fiber, and Yarn) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value was USD 159.29 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period set from 2010 to 2026.

What are the Report Highlights?

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the details of the market segmentation based on factors such as product type, product form, fiber type, and region. It also provides insights into the market, major industry developments, and current technical textiles market trends.

Besides this, the report throws light on the competitive landscape of the market, the list of players operating in it and the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Technical Textiles for Household Furnishing Applications will Drive Market

The increasing demand from applications such as cleaning and conveying industrial equipment, agriculture and horticulture, environmental protection, sport and leisure, household furnishing and coverings, packaging industry, and personal protective equipment among others, serves as the key technical textiles market growth driver.

Besides this, the multi-dimensional properties such as high versatility, strength, durability, and lightweight will also boost the market. In addition to this, the high chemical, mechanical, and thermal resistance properties of these textiles will aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, technical textiles are highly expensive as compared to conventional textiles and this may pose a major threat to the market size in the forecast period. This, coupled with the high cost of manufacturing and the need for more skilled manpower may cause major hindrance to the market in the long run. Nevertheless, the constantly evolving technology and product innovations will also create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

List of Key Players of this Market include:

Freudenberg Group

DELCOTEX DELIUS TECHTEX GMBH & CO. KG

TenCate Fabrics

Arrow Technical Textiles Private Limited

SKAPS Industries

SRF Limited

International Fibres Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Strata Geosystems

Terram (Berry Global)

Johns Manville

PPSS Group

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Asahi Kasei company

HUESKER Group

Milliken & Company

Other Vendors

