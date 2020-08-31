The global telehandlers market accounted for US$ 6,106.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.41% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 7,312.8 Mn by 2027.

Growth of infrastructural projects and development of the urban industry are fueling the demand for construction equipment within the construction industry. On the account of rising infrastructural projects globally, the need for equipment integrated with sophisticated technologies is growing to ensure a higher level of productivity. Developing countries, such as China and India, are witnessing an upsurge in their construction industry owing to rising disposable incomes, government support, and high economic development rate. As per the PwC report on “Global Construction 2030,” the construction output volume will reach US$ 15.5 trillion by 2030.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00007218

Under this, China, the US, and India are projected to lead the growth owing to driving factors mentioned above. North American, European, and Asian mining and construction equipment industries are expected to be dependent on hydraulic excavators, telehandlers, and backhoe loaders. Therefore, rising construction, infrastructure, and mining industry across the world will drive the demand for more advanced construction equipment, including telehandlers, during the forecast period. Thus, boost the telehandlers market in the forecast period.

Apart from the construction industry, the agriculture industry plays an essential role in stimulating the demand for telehandlers in the market. The US, China, India, and Brazil are among the prominent countries indulged in agricultural activities. In India, agricultural activities are the major source of livelihood because of diverse agro-climatic conditions and vast agricultural land that motivate the cultivation of different crops, and therefore the demand for advanced machinery for agricultural activities is high. In the agriculture industry, the common applications of telehandler are bucket grab, moving loads to/from places that are inaccessible for a conventional machine. Telehandlers have the potential to reach into the high-sided trailer directly. Owing to the role played by telehandlers in the agriculture industry, its demand is likely to propel.

The presence of fast-growing countries, rising technology adoption, development electric telehandlers, and the booming agricultural activities are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of telehandlers in the APAC region. Other developing regions such as MEA and SAM are also projected to grow at a steady pace, owing to the increasing government initiatives to further enhance the economy of the region with the adoption of advanced technologies across various industries.

Telehandlers Market – Company Profiles

The List of Companies

AB Volvo, Bobcat Company, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Hauloutte Group, JLG Industries, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Manitou BF, and Terex Corporation

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00007218

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Telehandlers market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Telehandlers market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Telehandlers market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Telehandlers market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Table Of Content

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Telehandlers Market Landscape

5. Telehandlers Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Telehandlers – Global Market Analysis

7. Telehandlers Market Analysis – By Type

8. Telehandlers Market Analysis – By Propulsion Type

9. Telehandlers Market Analysis – By Lift Height

10. Telehandlers Market Analysis – By Lift Capacity

11. Telehandlers Market Analysis – By End-User

12. Telehandlers Market – Geographic Analysis

13. Industry Landscape

14. Telehandlers Market – Company Profiles

15. Appendix

Purchase This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00007218

About ReportsWeb:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]