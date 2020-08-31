The “Telemedicine Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Telemedicine industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Telemedicine market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Telemedicine market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Telemedicine market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Telemedicine market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Telemedicine market report provides an in-depth insight into Telemedicine industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , telemedicine services and systems have made the most progress in remote management of post-acute care patients with chronic conditions. Telemedicine is the remote delivery of healthcare services, such as consultations over the telecommunication or teleconference, which allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients.

Key Market Trends:

On-premise Delivery is Expected to Dominate the Telemedicine Market

The on-premise delivery segment of the telemedicine market is believed to have largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Along with that, telecardiology, a sub-segment of clinical service, is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%. Telecardiology is gradually started to increase in emerging markets. It provides all kinds of cardiac investigations, like basic lipid profile (cholesterol levels), electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (ECHO), coronary angiogram, Holter monitor (24 Hours ambulatory ECG monitoring), stress echo, pediatric echo, treadmill testing (TMT), carotid ultrasounds, etc.

Apart from reaching to patients directly, telecardiology services are useful in improving the efficiency in cardiac units of hospitals and medical imaging practices. With the number of cardiac patients increasing every day, remote monitoring helps in cost saving, up to around 50%, including improved patient satisfaction and quality of life, when compared to traditional outpatient care.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America currently dominates the market for telemedicine and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of telemedicine and rising demand for mobile health services. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the involvement of accountable care organizations (ACOs) in both medicare and privately insured services. In addition, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country, which is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to decrease in the unemployment rate.

Telemedicine Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the regional outlook for Telemedicine market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Telemedicine status worldwide?

What are the Telemedicine market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Telemedicine?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Telemedicine Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Medicare Reimbursement for Telehealth Services

4.2.3 Technological Innovation in Communication Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Privacy and Security Concerns in Telehealth

4.3.2 Lack of Interoperability Between eHealth Solutions

4.3.3 Inadequate or Fragmented Legal Frameworks Including the Lack of Reimbursement Schemes for eHealth Services

4.4 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Telehospitals

5.1.2 Telehomes

5.1.3 mHealth (Mobile Health)

5.2 By Clinical Service

5.2.1 Teleconsultation

5.2.2 Telepathology

5.2.3 Telecardiology

5.2.4 Telesurgery

5.2.5 Teleradiology

5.2.6 Teledermatology

5.2.7 Telepsychiatry

5.2.8 Other Clinical Services

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Hardware

5.3.2 Software

5.3.3 Telecom

5.4 By Mode of Delivery

5.4.1 On-premise Delivery

5.4.2 Cloud-based Delivery

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aerotel Medical Systems

6.1.2 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

6.1.3 BioTelemetry

6.1.4 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

6.1.5 InTouch Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Medtronic

6.1.7 Philips

6.1.8 SHL Telemedicine Ltd

6.1.9 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

