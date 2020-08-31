The global urban air mobility market accounted for US$ 662.5 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 1,019.5 million by 2034; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2034.

Several companies are planning to use UAMs to deliver their products to the customers. One of the major pilot projects was carried out by Amazon in the US. The company announced its first project in 2013 since then Amazon has overcome several hurdles and is closer to start drone delivery in the near future. In 2017, the company attempted its first successful demo delivery through drones in the US. To support this, the federal government of the US has launched a 3-year pilot program for creating “innovation-zones” to test drones across the US. The pilot program is aimed at spurring the development of the UAM last-mile delivery industry.

The purpose of several e-commerce companies, tech companies, restaurant chains, and retailers involving themselves in autonomous delivery deployment is not just to provide enhanced convenience to the customers. If the UAM last-mile delivery service comes out as a feasible option, both in terms of safety and reliability, then it can help these companies to attain significant savings in comparison to traditional package delivery. The current scenario possesses hurdles related to safety; however, with advancements in technology and significant investments by companies in drone technology, the governments will relax its regulations for drone delivery. Thus, delivery drones are anticipated to offer a significant opportunity to the market of UAVs in the near future, which will support the growth of the urban air mobility market.

The market for urban air mobility has been segmented on the basis of platform, operation, and geography. Based on the platform, the urban air mobility market has been segmented into air taxi, aerial passenger vehicle, cargo aerial vehicle, air ambulance. Based on operation, the urban air mobility market has been segmented into piloted and autonomous. Geographically, the urban air mobility market is fragmented into North America, Europe, and ROW.

Airbus SAS., Aurora Flight Sciences, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Bell Textron Inc., EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, EmbraerX, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Kitty Hawk, Moog Inc., and Volocopter GmbH

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Urban Air Mobility – Market Landscape

5. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market – Industry Dynamics

6. Urban Air Mobility – Global Market Analysis

7. Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis – By Platform

8. Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis – By Operation

9. Urban Air Mobility Market – Geographic Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

12. Appendix

