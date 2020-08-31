Usage-Based Insurance Market is expected to garner $123 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Factors driving the usage-based insurance market include flexible insurance premium, lower accident & vehicle theft possibilities, accurate & timely data collection, and lower fuel consumption.

Usage-based insurance (UBI) is a telematics-based insurance service in which premiums are based on driving behavior of consumers. Type of road used, braking, and cornering pattern are amongst the factors according to which the premiums are charged. Usage-based insurance includes different services such as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

Players have adopted partnership and expansion as their key strategies to increase their market share. For instance, Progressive Corporation, entered into a partnership with Zubie, a U.S. based telematics solution provider. Local companies, such as Admiral Group plc, Allstate Corporation and others primarily in developed markets, offer tough competition to the established players. Privacy concerns and increase in telematics installation cost have posed major challenges for manufacturers. The key developmental strategies adopted by the companies are discussed in the report.

Usage-Based Insurance Market – Company Profiles

The List of Companies

Allianz SE, AXA S.A., Insure The Box Ltd., Progressive Corporation, Allstate Corporation, Desjardins Insurance, Generali group, Mapfre S.A., Metromile, and Aviva plc. Other players in the value chain include Admiral Group Plc., Ageas S.A. /NV, AI Insurance Holdings Pty Ltd., Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (ADI), Allstate Corporation, and Box Innovation Group Ltd.

