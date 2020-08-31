Used Medical Equipment Market 2020: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2026 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Used Medical Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Used Medical Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Used Medical Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Used Medical Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Used Medical Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Used Medical Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Used Medical Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Used Medical Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Used Medical Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Used Medical Equipment Market Research Report: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi, Canon Medical, Block Imaging International, Avante Medical Surgical, Soma Technology, Integrity Medical Systems, Everx Pvt Ltd, Radiology Oncology Systems

Global Used Medical Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Medical Imaging Equipment

Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

Patient Monitors

Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment

Neurology Equipment

Other Equipment



Global Used Medical Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals & Clinic

Nursing Homes

Other



The Used Medical Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Used Medical Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Used Medical Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Used Medical Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Used Medical Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Used Medical Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Used Medical Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Used Medical Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Used Medical Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Used Medical Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Medical Imaging Equipment

1.4.3 Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

1.4.4 Patient Monitors

1.4.5 Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment

1.4.6 Neurology Equipment

1.4.7 Other Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals & Clinic

1.5.3 Nursing Homes

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Used Medical Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Used Medical Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Used Medical Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Used Medical Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Used Medical Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Used Medical Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Used Medical Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Used Medical Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Used Medical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Used Medical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Used Medical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Used Medical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Used Medical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Used Medical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Used Medical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Used Medical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Used Medical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Used Medical Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Used Medical Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Used Medical Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Used Medical Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Used Medical Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Used Medical Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Used Medical Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Used Medical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Healthcare Overview

8.1.3 GE Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Healthcare Product Description

8.1.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

8.2 Philips Healthcare

8.2.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

8.2.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

8.2.3 Philips Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Philips Healthcare Product Description

8.2.5 Philips Healthcare Related Developments

8.3 Siemens Healthineers

8.3.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

8.3.2 Siemens Healthineers Overview

8.3.3 Siemens Healthineers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Siemens Healthineers Product Description

8.3.5 Siemens Healthineers Related Developments

8.4 Hitachi

8.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hitachi Overview

8.4.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.4.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.5 Canon Medical

8.5.1 Canon Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Canon Medical Overview

8.5.3 Canon Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Canon Medical Product Description

8.5.5 Canon Medical Related Developments

8.6 Block Imaging International

8.6.1 Block Imaging International Corporation Information

8.6.2 Block Imaging International Overview

8.6.3 Block Imaging International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Block Imaging International Product Description

8.6.5 Block Imaging International Related Developments

8.7 Avante Medical Surgical

8.7.1 Avante Medical Surgical Corporation Information

8.7.2 Avante Medical Surgical Overview

8.7.3 Avante Medical Surgical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Avante Medical Surgical Product Description

8.7.5 Avante Medical Surgical Related Developments

8.8 Soma Technology

8.8.1 Soma Technology Corporation Information

8.8.2 Soma Technology Overview

8.8.3 Soma Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Soma Technology Product Description

8.8.5 Soma Technology Related Developments

8.9 Integrity Medical Systems

8.9.1 Integrity Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Integrity Medical Systems Overview

8.9.3 Integrity Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Integrity Medical Systems Product Description

8.9.5 Integrity Medical Systems Related Developments

8.10 Everx Pvt Ltd

8.10.1 Everx Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

8.10.2 Everx Pvt Ltd Overview

8.10.3 Everx Pvt Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Everx Pvt Ltd Product Description

8.10.5 Everx Pvt Ltd Related Developments

8.11 Radiology Oncology Systems

8.11.1 Radiology Oncology Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 Radiology Oncology Systems Overview

8.11.3 Radiology Oncology Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Radiology Oncology Systems Product Description

8.11.5 Radiology Oncology Systems Related Developments

9 Used Medical Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Used Medical Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Used Medical Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Used Medical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Used Medical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Used Medical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Used Medical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Used Medical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Used Medical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Used Medical Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Used Medical Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Used Medical Equipment Distributors

11.3 Used Medical Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Used Medical Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Used Medical Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Used Medical Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

