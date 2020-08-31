Wine And Brandy (Wineries) Market 2020 Growing Demand and Global Outlook – Constellation Brands; E & J Gallo Winery; Torres Wines; Treasury Wine Estates; Vina Concha Y Toro

Wine And Brandy (Wineries) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Wine And Brandy (Wineries) market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Wine And Brandy (Wineries) market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Wine And Brandy (Wineries) market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

The global wine and brandy (wineries) market is expected to grow from $158.4 billion in 2019 to $163.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $203.7 billion in 2023.

Top Leading Companies of Global Wine And Brandy (Wineries) Market are Constellation Brands; E & J Gallo Winery; Torres Wines; Treasury Wine Estates; Vina Concha Y Toro and others.

Market Insights:

Western Europe was the largest region in the global wine and brandy (wineries) market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global wine and brandy (wineries) market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global wine and brandy (wineries) market.

Breweries and wineries are using advanced filtration technologies such as lenticular filtration and cross-flow filtration to enhance production efficiency. A lenticular filter has a series of filtration modules with backwashing capabilities. Cross-flow filters make use of hollow fiber membranes in a circulation loop. These new filter systems have a higher microbial safety, produce better quality wine and have lower costs than the traditional kieselguhr filters. For example, large-scale cross-flow filter installations at Carlsberg and Kolner Verbund Breweries have resulted in significant reduction of beer losses as compared to kieselguhr filtration systems.

Market Overview:

The wine (wineries) market consists of sales of wines, ciders and fortified wines by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that grow grapes and other fruits, and/or produce wines and brandies, and blend wines and brandies. The companies in the wineries industry process raw materials into wines, ciders and fortified wines, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. Their produce includes champagne, alcoholic cider, fortified wines, ice wines, sparkling wines and vermouth.

Market Scope:

By Type: Wine; Brandy

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels; On-Trade Channels

By Category: Mass; Premium

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Wine And Brandy (Wineries) in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Wine And Brandy (Wineries) market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Wine And Brandy (Wineries) market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Research uses a bottom-up approach to assess the overall size of the market. Data from different industries and end-user industries and their applications across different product types are recorded and forecast during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments are documented by industry experts and experts, as well as company representatives, and by analyzing data from these segments and sub-segments over the last few years, externally verified to gain market size.

