The global women’s activewear market was valued at $119,078 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $216,868 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. Activewear is a utility clothing for athletes engaged in sports and fitness activities, which helps to enhance the performance of athletes, owing to various advantages such as enhanced grip, wicking function, and bi-stretchable characteristics.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014045

Extensive and unique advantages offered by activewear such as breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance majorly drive the growth of the global activewear market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in sports & fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for activewear. Moreover, rise in participation of consumers in sports activities fuel the sales of activewear, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, increase in participation of female consumers in walking for fitness activities has led to surge in sales of running/jogging shoes and activewear shorts & t-shirts. Moreover, holistic approach of consumers toward athleisure wear positively impacts the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in fitness and sports consciousness among young generation and upsurge in disposable income are some of the notable factors that support the market growth. However, volatile cost of raw materials and high cost of designing result in excessive cost of the final product, thereby declining sales of activewear among price-sensitive consumers. Similarly, availability of counterfeit brands causes inconvenience & safety issues for consumers, which adversely impact the market growth. On the contrary, growth in number of promotional activities is anticipated to create product & brand awareness, which accelerates the market growth. In addition, initiatives by various organizations such as rise in number of activewear-related campaigns and programs are presumed to expand the consumer base. Moreover, development of green textile and its use in formulation of activewear is expected to attract green consumers, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The report segments the global women’s activewear industry based on product, fabric, distribution channel, price range, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into top, bottom, outerwear, innerwear & swimwear, and others.

By fabric, it is classified into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others (rayon and modal). Depending on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. According to price range, it is classified into below $20, $20$40, $40$60, and $60 & above. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Womens Activewear Market – Company Profiles

The List of Companies

Hanesbrands Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, NIKE, Inc., V.F. Corporation, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., and Gap, Inc.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014045

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Womens Activewear market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Womens Activewear market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Womens Activewear market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Womens Activewear market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Table Of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4: WOMEN’S ACTIVEWEAR MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Chapter: 5: WOMEN’S ACTIVEWEAR MARKET, BY FABRIC

Chapter: 6: WOMEN’S ACTIVEWEAR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Chapter: 7: WOMEN’S ACTIVEWEAR MARKET, BY PRICE RANGE

Chapter: 8: WOMEN’S ACTIVEWEAR MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter: 9: COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014045

About ReportsWeb:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.





Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]