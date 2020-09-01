The global weight loss services market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted year due to growing awareness about the health and fitness across the world. The weight loss services offer services such as diet, surgical equipment, fitness equipment, and drugs & supplements. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, more than 1.4 billion adults 20 years or older are overweight and obese. The overweight causes various diseases such as cardiovascular (CVD), type 2 diabetes, strokes and even chances of cancer. Thus, increasing concern regarding obesity and overweight weight are the drivers of the global market. The FDA approvements related to the weight loss drugs also help to boost the global weight loss services market. According to AMA, the Global Weight Loss Services market is expected to see growth rate of 8.52% and may see market size of USD19.45 Million by 2024.

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Weight Loss Services Market research



Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life to overcome COVID19 Outbreak Impact. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as NutriSystem (United States), Covidien PLC (Ireland), WW International Inc. (United States), Jenny Craig Inc. (United States), Medifast, Inc. (United States), BistroMD (United States), Rosemary Online (United Kingdom), Herbalife Nutrition (United States), Schiff Nutrition International Inc. (United States), Cybex International (United States), Equinox (United States) and Amer Sports Oyj (Finland) include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.

Market Trend

Growing Awareness about Rising Health Issues Due to Obesity

Rising Adoption of Weight Loss Treatments with Minimal Side Effects

Market Drivers

Upsurging Overweight and Obese Population Across the Globe

Increasing Disposable Incomes will Ultimately Increase the Demand for Weight Loss Services

Opportunities

Introduction to Highly Advanced Surgical Treatments, Drugs, and Supplements

Ongoing Research and Developments in Developing New Weight Loss Treatments

Restraints

Growing Instances of False and Misleading Advertisements

Lack of Awareness from the Underdeveloped Regions about Weight Loss Treatments

Challenges

Numerous Side Effects Associated with the Overconsumption of Drugs and Supplements

Stringent Government Regulations on Manufacturing Dietary Food Products and Medicines

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Weight Loss Services industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Weight Loss Services companies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Weight Loss Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Weight Loss Services Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Weight Loss Services Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Weight Loss Services Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Weight Loss Services Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Weight Loss Services Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Weight Loss Diet (Food, Beverages), Fitness Equipment (Cardiovascular, Strength Training, Infrared Light Therapy, & Others), Surgical Equipment (Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Surgery), Drugs and Supplements, Other), Application (Fitness Clubs, Slimming Centers, Consulting Service Centers, Online Weight Loss Programs, Others), Payment Mode (Government, Private Insurance, Out of Pocket))

5.1 Global Weight Loss Services Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Weight Loss Services Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Weight Loss Services Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Weight Loss Services Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Weight Loss Services Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

