Acute Care Needleless Connector Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Acute Care Needleless connectors are utilized to connect catheters to syringes or IV systems and acute care needleless connectors allow the easy administration of medicines as well as convenient withdrawal of blood intravenously.

ICU Medical

Becton Dickinson

B.Braun

CareFusion

Baxter

Vygon SA

Medtronic

Nexus Medical

Prodimed

Baihe Medical

Specath

In the last several years, Global market of Acute Care Needleless Connector developed rapidly; the average growth rate of production is nearly 9.3%. In 2015, Global capacity of Acute Care Needleless Connector is nearly 540 M Units; the actual production is about 427 M Units.In the next five years, the Global consumption of Acute Care Needleless Connector will maintain about 8.2% annual growth rate.The global average price of Acute Care Needleless Connector is in the decreasing trend, from 1.53 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1.46 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy and the developing of medical level, prices will be decreasing trend in the following five years.North America region is the largest supplier of Acute Care Needleless Connector, with a production market share about 49%. Europe is the second largest supplier of Acute Care Needleless Connector, enjoying production market share about 31% in 2015. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share about 42%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share about 28.5% in 2015Acute Care Needleless Connector industry is a relatively concentrated industry. ICU Medical, Becton Dickinson (CareFusion), B.Braun and Baxter etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.Through the above research we tend to believe that ICU Medical, BD, B.Braun and Baxter, etc. are the most important manufacturer in the industry. It will still occupy a major share of the market in the future, but will not as much as it now, with the development of economic, more and more companies participate in this industry. There will be a huge market in Asia, especially in China. The worldwide market for Acute Care Needleless Connector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Acute Care Needleless Connector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Positive Fluid Displacement

Negative Fluid Displacement

Neutral Displacement Major Applications are as follows:

Infusion

Transfusion of Blood

Blood Collection