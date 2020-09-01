The global additive manufacturing market is expected to grow to US$ 36.61 billion by 2027 from US$ 8.44 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 17.7%.

The expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain an edge with the customers and gain competitive advantage. Steady and consistent economic growth worldwide is a major driving factor for the development and advancements in the manufacturing industry. Further, the manufacturing industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory. Evolution in additive manufacturing technology is occurring at a high rate. Additive manufacturing helps in transforming the entire manufacturing process with minimal costs and improved quality. Now the manufacturers are shifting towards the use of additive manufacturing in a fully embraced environment.

Key Players:

3D Systems, Inc.

2. Stratasys Ltd.

3. 3T RPD, LTD.

4. Arcam AB

5. EOS GmbH

6. 3D Hubs B.V.

7. ENVISIONTEC, INC.

8. ProtoCAM

9. Sciaky, Inc.

10. GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Additive Manufacturing Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Additive Manufacturing Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Additive Manufacturing Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Additive Manufacturing Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Additive Manufacturing Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

