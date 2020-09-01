Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Biodiesels Market

Being a clean-burning and renewable fuel, biodiesel is utilized on a large scale in many of the industries comprising mining, power generation, automotive, railway, marine and so on. Biodiesel is also assisting various countries to diminish the dependency on foreign oil reserves as it is being produced domestically and utilized in a diesel engine with very little or no modification.

A few of the leading players that are presently active in the world biodiesel market are Mitsui, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, Solvay SA, TerraVia Holdings, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Bunge Limited, Ineos Group, and Wilmar International Limited. In a bid to remain competitive in the market, biodiesel manufacturers ar emphasizing on promoting awareness about the various benefits of biofuels, and are also making foray into technology partnerships so as to produce technically superior products.

As per the new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the world market for biodiesel is likely to experience substantial growth, thereby registering a healthy growth rate of around 6.9% CAGR between the year 2017 and 2026. By the end of 2026 end, the world market for biodiesel is projected to bring in US$ 64,497.4 million revenue.

Europe is Estimated to Continue with its Dominance Over the Period of Forecast

The world market for biodiesel has been regionally segmented into the geographies of South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of all of these regions, Europe is anticipated to account for a large chunk of the international market for biodiesel over the period of the forecast. France and Germany are the biggest producers of biodiesel in the region of Europe. Europe also consumes more of diesel and biodiesel than petrol. In the meanwhile, the supply and demand for biodiesel are gradually soaring at the same level. The current regime of energy taxation in Europe also supports biodiesel over ethanol. Furthermore, the Netherlands comes with the largest surplus in the world market for biodiesel as compared to the other countries in Europe. Some of the major applications of biodiesel in Europe comprise power generation, fuel, lubricating agent, and industrial solvent.

For the study the market has been segmented as follows

Global Biodiesel Market Segmentation

By Feedstock Soybean Oil Distillers Corn Oil Canola Oil Yellow Grease Animal Fats

By Application Fuel Agriculture Power Generation Others

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



