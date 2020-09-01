Antisense And RNAi Therapeutics Market – Application Recommendations By Experts 2027

Developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized Antisense And RNAi Therapeutics Market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the genetic diseases, neurological disorders and advancement in the biotechnological sector are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Advancement in the treatment options to target specificity and selectivity accelerates the growth of antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel drug delivery drives the RNA therapeutics market growth. In addition, approval and launch of RNA therapeutics is one of the impactful reasons that plays an immense role in the growth of this market. Furthermore, special designation from the regulatory authority for novel therapies can consider the key factors to drive the market growth.

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market the new class of drugs that exert their effect either by silencing a portion of RNA through the use of short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or microRNAs (miRNAs) which is involved in causing the disease or induces the degradation of targeted mRNA by RNase and thus reducing the translation of undesirable protein.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of indication, technology, and route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases and others.

The technology segment for antisense and RNAi therapeutics market includes RNA Interference, Antisense RNA. The RNA interference segment is further categorized into small interfering RNA (siRNA) and microRNAs (miRNAs).

Route of administration segment of antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal, intraperitoneal, topical and others.

On the basis of end-user, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.

The countries covered in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics markets are Astellas Pharma Inc, Quark, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics, CureVac AG, BioNTech SE, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arbutus Biopharma, Marina Biotech, Inc and among others.

